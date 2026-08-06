Dr Itoo awarded prestigious FRCP London

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Noted physician, medical educator, researcher and public health advocate, Dr. Tasaduk Hussain Itoo has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London, United Kingdom.

The FRCP is among the world’s highest and most respected professional distinctions in medicine, conferred upon physicians in recognition of their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to clinical practice, medical education, scientific research and the advancement of healthcare.

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Over the years, Dr. Itoo has earned recognition for his dedicated patient care, commitment to medical education, research activities and extensive public health awareness initiatives through medical writing and community outreach.