Dr Itoo awarded IDF Fellowship in Diabetes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Dr. Tasaduk Hussain Itoo, noted physician, medical educator and public health advocate has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), marking another significant milestone in his professional journey.

The IDF Fellowship represents international recognition within the field of diabetes and adds to Dr Itoo's growing portfolio of international professional qualifications and fellowships.

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Dr. Itoo has built a distinguished profile through his academic and professional achievements. His credentials include FRCP (London), FRSPH (London), IDF Fellowship (Belgium), Chartered Scientist (CSci), Science Council UK, among other professional accomplishments.

His recent election to the Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians of London (FRCP), in the specialty of Diabetes Mellitus, represents another major recognition of his professional standing. He is also scheduled to visit London in 2027 to formally receive his FRCP degree and Award of Scroll from the President of the Royal College of Physicians.