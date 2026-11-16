Dr Indresh Kumar for fostering intercommunity bonds

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 15: Dr. Indresh Kumar, chief patron, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) and Member, National Executive Committee, RSS today stressed on fostering brotherhood and respecting each other's traditions and religious practices.

Addressing a MRM programme through video conferencing here on Sunday, Dr Indresh Kumar said India is a land of multi religions and regions where cultures differ not only from one region to other region but within regions also. But it has been the tradition of the people that India from ages together maintained unity in diversity and this tradition needs to be continued in future also for making country strong and defeating the designs of its detractors.

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He said ``Our resolve should be nation first. A strong and united nation is key to progress and prosperity of its subjects'', he added and asked people to maintain strong inter community bonds.

Though the senior RSS leader was supposed to attend the conference physically but due to some health issues he was unable to attend so he delivered his speech through video conferencing.

Syed Abubakar Naqvi, national convenor, MRM, while addressing a gathering said "Education is for life, and life is for the nation" -The programme was organised by Choudhary Javid, Samba district convenor, MRM and his team.

Syed Abubakar Naqvi, who is also Ex-Chairman, Waqf Board, Rajasthan and Ex-State Minister, Rajasthan, stressed upon education for all, while reiterating the slogan of MRM.

Dr. Romesh Khajuria, regional convenor (Org), MRM, J&K and Ladakh, former ambassador and ex-Chairman, WWEPC, Ministry of Textiles, GoI and ex chairman, Carpet Export Promotion Council, MoT, GoI, stressed upon a drug-free, terror-free and riot-free society.

Prof. Shahid Akhter, national convenor, MRM and Member, National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, GoI, outlined the role of minority educational institutions in providing constructive education to children of minority communities.

Earlier, Choudhary Javid made the welcome address. He appealed to the people to join the MRM movement in building a healthy society. The vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Romesh Khajuria.

Others who addressed the gathering included Mir Nazir, convenor, MRM, JKUT and Ladakh; Choudhary Manzoor Badana, co-convenor, MRM, JKUT; Yusaf Teli, co-convenor, MRM, JKUT; Ajaz Ul Haq, convenor, MRM, Jammu province; Master Iqbal Khan, co-convenor, MRM, Jammu province; Danish, district convenor, MRM, Doda; Fareed, district convenor, MRM, Udhampur; Abdul Hussain, convenor, MRM, Jammu district; Ms. Badhar Qayoom, co-convenor, Jammu and Shakir.