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Dr Harleen is GMC Doda Principal

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 12: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has assigned the charge of Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Doda, to Professor (Dr) Harleen Kaur from the Department of Microbiology, GMC Jammu. An order in this connection was issued...

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Daily Excelsior
04:36 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has assigned the charge of Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Doda, to Professor (Dr) Harleen Kaur from the Department of Microbiology, GMC Jammu.

An order in this connection was issued today by Health & Medical Education Department. As per the order, the appointment with immediate effect, will remain in place until a regular arrangement is made.

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