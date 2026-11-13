Dr Harleen is GMC Doda Principal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has assigned the charge of Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Doda, to Professor (Dr) Harleen Kaur from the Department of Microbiology, GMC Jammu.

An order in this connection was issued today by Health & Medical Education Department. As per the order, the appointment with immediate effect, will remain in place until a regular arrangement is made.