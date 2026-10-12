Dr Deepak delivers presidential address at 30th NZAROICON

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Dr Deepak Abrol, president of the North Zone Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (NZAROI), delivered the presidential address at the inauguration of the 30th NZAROICON, the Association’s annual conference, held in Dehradun.

Addressing radiation oncologists, senior medical professionals and young delegates, Dr Abrol reflected on three decades of scientific progress, professional collaboration and collective efforts to improve cancer care.

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Highlighting the evolution of radiation oncology from conventional radiotherapy to advanced techniques, including IMRT, IGRT, SBRT, MR-guided radiotherapy, adaptive radiotherapy and artificial intelligence-assisted treatment planning, he stressed that technological advancements must remain guided by sound clinical judgement, compassion and patient needs.

Dr Abrol called for greater unity among oncology professionals, stronger multidisciplinary collaboration, enhanced mentorship for young specialists and equitable access to quality radiation therapy, particularly for underserved populations. He encouraged young radiation oncologists to embrace innovation, question established practices and contribute to the continued advancement of the specialty.

Drawing inspiration from Dehradun’s scenic Doon Valley and the majestic Himalayas, Dr Abrol described the milestone conference as an opportunity to reflect on the Association’s achievements and prepare for emerging challenges in cancer treatment.

Concluding his address, he conveyed a message of optimism, professional fraternity and renewed commitment, urging the oncology community to advance scientific knowledge while remaining focused on compassionate, patient-centred care.

The 30th NZAROICON marked a significant milestone in the journey of the North Zone Association of Radiation Oncologists of India, celebrating its professional legacy and reaffirming its commitment to innovation, collaboration and improved cancer care.