Dr Bhardwaj kick starts multiple developmental projects

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 30: Reaffirming the commitment to public welfare, inclusive development and responsive governance, MLA Ramnagar, Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj , undertook a visit to Panchayat Rassain of Ramnagar constituency on Friday.

The people of Rassain accorded a grand welcome to Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj.

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During the visit, several important developmental projects aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure, improving connectivity were launched by MLA besides, addressing public grievances.

Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj kick started a PMGSY road connecting Kound to Nalode at Panchayat Rassain. The people of the area were demanding connection of this road from last 75 years and their dream has become reality only under PM Modi's leadership.

The road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1515.49 lakh and it will improve rural connectivity and provide greater convenience to residents of this mountainous region, while giving a boost to the socio-economic development of the area.

MLA also laid foundation stone of footbridge over Kund Nallah to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore at Panchayat Rassain. Due to lack of this footbridge people of the area have lost many lives as well as livestock. The proposed bridge will facilitate safer and easier movement for local residents especially students, old aged, women and others strengthening essential infrastructure in the region.

In the afternoon, Public Darbar was organised near the High School, Rassain, where Dr. Bhardwaj interacted with residents, listened to their concerns and grievances, and took up matters requiring timely intervention and resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhardwaj emphasised that public service is not merely a responsibility but a commitment to the people. He reiterated his resolve to ensure that the benefits of development reach every village and every household. He complimented MoS in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh for his cooperation and support in sanctioning major projects for Ramnagar.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Government's commitment to infrastructure development, grassroot empowerment and public welfare continues to guide efforts towards building a stronger and more prosperous Ramnagar.