Dr. Basharat Kuthu Assigned Temporary Charge Of Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has temporarily assigned the additional charge of Director, Sheep Husbandry Department, Kashmir, to Dr Basharat Amin Kuthu, who currently serves as Joint Director (Extension).

He takes over the day-to-day functioning from Dr Moin-Ul-Haq on a purely temporary basis until a regular appointment is made, subject to pending court cases and administrative terms.

See Order Copy Click Here......