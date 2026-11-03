Dr Andrabi inaugurates Sabat Complex at Tral shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

TRAL, Nov 2: Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, inaugurated the newly constructed Sabat Complex and laid the foundation stone for developmental works at the historic Khanqah-e-Faiz Panah in Tral.

The developmental works include a modern Wudhu Complex and a Conference Hall. She also unveiled plaques highlighting the history of the shrine and various initiatives undertaken for its upgradation.

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Accompanied by Waqf Board members Mohammad Hussain Haqqani and Dr Gh Nabi Haleem, and BJP UT spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Andrabi took stock of ongoing and proposed works aimed at improving facilities for devotees while preserving the shrine’s historical and spiritual significance.

Addressing the gathering, Andrabi said preserving Kashmir’s rich spiritual heritage while strengthening infrastructure at religious institutions remained a key priority of the Board. She emphasised that modern facilities and heritage conservation must go hand in hand. She reiterated the Board’s commitment to developing religious institutions as centres of spirituality, faith and community engagement.

Special Officer Dr Bashir Ahmad, Tehsildar Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Executive Engineer Er Qazi Mushtaq and other officials and local residents attended the programme.