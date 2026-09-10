Dr Andrabi distributes computer systems among shrine administrations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: To modernise the Waqf administration, J&K Waqf Board has launched a Technological Empowerment Initiative aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure across its shrine administrations and sub-units.

Under this initiative, computer systems were distributed among administrators of various Waqf Board shrines and sub-units at New Central Waqf Office, Sonwar, Srinagar by Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Minister of State and Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board.

Advertisement

The programme was attended by senior officials, including Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Special Officer Auqaf; Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Executive Magistrate & Tehsildar, J&K Waqf Board; Qazi Mushtaq, Executive Engineer; Rehmatullah Bhat, Junior Engineer & Incharge Officer and Murtaza, Assistant Executive Engineer.

The initiative aims to enhance day-to-day administrative efficiency, digital record management, official communication and technology-enabled service delivery across Waqf institutions.

It forms a part of the Board's broader modernisation and reform agenda, with a focus on digitisation, e-governance, improved record-keeping, transparency and accountability.