Dr Abdullah anguished over mysterious death of Kashmiri youth in Punjab

Srinagar, Sep 13: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday has expressed profound shock and grief over the mysterious death of Umar Ahad Dave of Chewdara, Beerwah in a Punjab college.

Expressing his anguish over the incident, former Chief Minister Dr Abdullah expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of the deceased, who as per the family has been a student of RIMT University Gobindgarh, Mandi Ludhiana Road.

“I received the news with profound shock and grief. It’s heart rendering to learn about the tragic death of a promising third year BSC Radiology student. I share in the grief of the bereaved family members of the victim, particularly his parents, whose loss cannot be put into words. I share their grief and demand a time bound probe into the incident,” he said.

The party president also took up the matter with the authorities in Punjab and demanded that the exact cause behind the incident be ascertained forthwith.

Umar was found hanging in the college this morning, reports reaching said. (Agencies)