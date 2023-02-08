DPSU conferred ‘Top 500 School of India Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Delhi Public School Udhampur (DPSU) has been conferred with ‘Top 500 School of India Award’ by Brainfeed Education Magazine in category of number 1 School in excellence of life skills education in Jammu and Kashmir.

The School was awarded with this award in a function held recently at International Expo Centre Greater Noida. The award was granted to the School keeping in consideration the mark it has made in the area of academic excellence through hands-on experience and experiential learning stimulating active participation of the students in the entire teaching-learning process.

Dr. Kunal Anand Principal DPSU received the honor on behalf of the School during the event.

Pro Vice Chairman Dr. JC Gupta congratulated the entire team of DPS Udhampur applauding the commendable achievement of the School and the fructuous display of their determination since the inception of the School.

Managing Director Vivek Gupta appreciated the tireless efforts put in by team DPSU, to bring the school at par with any other best school of the country, while Director Academics Sucheta Gupta congratulated the team for yet another achievement of the School.