DPS students shine in Roller Skating

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Students of Delhi Public School Jammu brought laurels to the School and their parents by excelling in 3rd Ranking Roller Skating National Championship, organized by Roller Skating Federation of India from August 25-29 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Pratyaksha Gupta (IX-D) won two bronze medals in 3 Laps (1500 mtrs) X 6 Laps (3000 mtrs), while Viraj Gandotra (V-A) also secured two silver medals in 1 Laps (500 mtrs) X 3 Laps (1500 mtrs) Road Race.

Principal Ruchi Chabra congratulated both the students, their parents and their coach, Arnav Mahajan for the achievement.