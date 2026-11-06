DPS Nagbani shines at Sur Sangam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani brought laurels to the institution by securing a podium finish at ‘Sur Sangam 2026’, a cultural event hosted by KC International School, showcasing the artistic talent and collective spirit of its students.

The event was graced by DIG J&K Cyber Crime Sameer Sharma as chief guest, while ghazalist Dharmesh Nargotra, Dogri folk singer Anupama Sharma and singer-composer Sunil Sharma were guests of honour. Padma Shri awardee Romalo Ram, Yashpal Yash and Suraj Singh attended as special guests. The performances were adjudicated by Dr Rakesh Kalotra, Dr Chinmei Sharma and Dr Nishtha Sharma.

Advertisement

Representing DPS Nagbani, Sarika Sharma, Aadhya Kapoor, Nandika, Bhawna, Sonam Bharti, Aahana Gadgotra and Pratham Saraf impressed with their performances and contributed to this achievement.

Principal R K Verma congratulated the students and appreciated their dedication and artistic talent. He also acknowledged the guidance of mentors Rakesh Malhotra and Preeti Sharma.