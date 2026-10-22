DPS Kathua finishes second runner-up in Karate C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 21: Delhi Public School (DPS), Kathua, secured the second runner-up position in the 7th North India Karate Championship 2026-27 held at Pathankot, with six students winning gold medals in their respective categories.

The gold medallists were Mivansh Sharma, Samridh Choudhary, Nyrah Singh, Parul Bhardwaj, Satvik Verma and Avishta Andotra. The championship witnessed participation from schools across North India.

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Chairperson and former MLA Kanta Andotra congratulated the students and highlighted the importance of sports in developing discipline, resilience and confidence. School Administrator Gauri Thakur appreciated their dedication, while Principal Vivek Arora lauded the winners, their parents and coaches.

School Incharge Pawandeep Kour also lauded the achievers, while Sports Teacher Kajal Rajput was appreciated for her guidance and efforts in nurturing their sporting talent. The school management said the achievement reflected DPS Kathua's commitment to promoting sports and the overall development of students.