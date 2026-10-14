Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Skaters of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu, won 29 medals, including 14 gold, 11 silver and four bronze, at the District Roller Skating Championship organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Roller Sports Association at MA Stadium.

Saanvi Grover (XI-G) and Trisha Jamwal (VII-D) won two gold medals each, while Mohd Rehan (II-B), Tanav Sharma (IV-A) and Abdullah Bin Faisal (VI-G) secured one gold each. Viraaj Gandotra (IX-B), Atharv Sharma (IV-I), Aarav Dafara (IX-D), Rajanya Khajuria (X-H), Hridyansh Chib (XI-G), Zayafat John (IX-I) and Mohd Oraib (IV-E) won one gold and one silver medal each.

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Riyansh Mahajan (IV-C) secured two silver medals, while Mayra Yadav (III-F) won one silver and one bronze. Raqeeb Ul Haq (VI-J) claimed one silver medal, Riyyan Gupta (V-I) bagged two bronze medals, and Ayaan Singh Langhe (VII-F) won one bronze. Adding to the achievement, school skating coach Parth Slathia also clinched a silver medal at the championship.