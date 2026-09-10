DPS Jammu launches ‘Out of the Box - Gen Next Icons’ series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Delhi Public School Jammu launched its new 'Out of the box - Gen next Icons' series with a Youth Icons Motivation Session featuring Arjunveer Singh, a Class XI student of Air Force School Jammu, who shared his journey in science, innovation, research and Sanskrit.

The initiative was launched under the leadership and guidance of Founder and Pro Vice Chairperson Dr Ritu Singh, with the aim of connecting students with inspiring young achievers and encouraging them to think differently, build confidence and turn ideas into meaningful action.

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Arjunveer spoke about his innovative farming solution using sensors to assess soil quality and moisture levels, helping farmers make informed decisions regarding crops. He shared how reports about farmers' challenges inspired him to develop the idea. His work has received recognition from universities, IITs and Government institutions, besides opportunities to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Dr Jitendra Singh and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

He also recited Sanskrit shlokas and highlighted the language's rich intellectual heritage. Head Boy Samanyu Sharma introduced the speaker, while an interactive Q&A session saw students engaging enthusiastically.

Principal Ruchi Chhabra appreciated the initiative, while Vice Principal Meenu Gupta encouraged students to draw inspiration from Arjunveer's achievements. Cultural Secretary Jhanvi Sombriya proposed the vote of thanks.