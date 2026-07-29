DPS Jammu girls win bronze at CBSE Cluster XVIII Basketball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: The Under-17 Girls Basketball Team of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu, brought laurels to the institution by winning the bronze medal in the CBSE Cluster XVIII Basketball Championship 2026 held at Montessori Cambridge School, Pathankot, Punjab, as per the handout issued.

Displaying excellent teamwork, discipline and determination throughout the championship, the DPS Jammu girls put up an impressive performance against strong teams from across the region to secure a podium finish. The achievement reflects the school's continued emphasis on promoting sporting excellence alongside academics.

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The bronze medal-winning team comprised Anshra Thakur, Aadhya Choudhary, Bisman Kour, Avni Dubey, Kavya Gupta, Asmanya Sharma, Ridhvi Gupta, Aditi Kikloo and Myra Singh.

The team was coached by Shaktish Kumar Chopra, whose dedicated training and guidance played a key role in the players' success during the tournament. Principal Ruchi Chabra lauded the team's hard work, discipline and fighting spirit, expressing confidence that the young athletes would continue to excel in future competitions and bring more laurels to the school.