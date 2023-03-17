DPIIT Organises PM Gati Shakti Regional Workshop In Srinagar

New Delhi, Mar 17: The commerce and industry ministry is organising a two-day regional workshop in Srinagar from Friday to promote integrated planning and implementation of infrastructure projects using PM Gati Shakti national master plan (NMP) platform.

The workshop is a part of the five series of workshops being organised by the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in five zones – south, north, western, central and north-eastern, the commerce ministry said in a release.

These workshops across different zones will ensure wider adoption of PM Gati Shakti in project planning, it said.

The exercise, it said, “will bring all stakeholders of the PM Gati Shakti NMP together for extensive deliberations and result in an exchange of information between states and central ministries/departments”.

In this regional workshop, there will be participation of senior government officials from different ministries including roads, railways, telecommunication, power, shipping, renewable energy and civil aviation.

It will also see participation from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, NCT of Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Punjab.

“There will be discussions amongst infrastructure, economic and social sector ministries/departments at the Centre and State levels and a demonstration of the adoption of PM Gati Shakti with a holistic approach and best practices by states/UTs,” the ministry said.

There will be a presentation on the possibilities of developing Inland Container Depots (ICDS) and Container Freight Stations (CFS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The exercise helps in integrated planning, sensitizing and capacity building of State officials to mainstream usage of state master plan for planning, implementation and monitoring of infrastructure and social sector projects.

“This will also ensure that there is an enhanced outreach and usage for the planning of PM Gati Shakti NMP, institute a mechanism for Quality Improvement Plan, identify gaps and develop tools for increased connectivity to economic nodes and clusters, identify common challenges and issues in adoption and implementation of the NMP,” it said.

As many as 30 essential data layers such as land records, economic zones, forests, wildlife, roads, soil types, have been identified and integrated into the dedicated state master plan and NMP platform.

All 36 States/UTs have also constituted an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), Network Planning Group (NPG), and Technical Support Unit (TSU) for integrated planning and synchronized project implementation. (Agencies)