DPIIT, commerce department authorised  to issue defence industrial licences

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Department of Commerce (DoC) are the competent authorities to issue industrial licences for defence purposes, the commerce and industry ministry said.

According to an official communication from DPIIT, both departments can issue these licences under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.

It stated that the industry department can issue licences for manufacturers located outside Special Economic Zones (SEZs), while the commerce department can issue licences for manufacturers located within these zones as well as for Export Oriented Units (EOUs).

"It is reiterated that the following agencies (DPIIT and DoC) are competent to issue Industrial Licences for Defence purposes under the I (D&R) Act 1951, " DPIIT's press note said. (PTI)