DPC Headed By Labour Commissioner Clears Promotions Of 16 Officials In Labour Department

JAMMU, Aug 31: The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), headed by Labour Commissioner J&K Charandeep Singh has approved promotions and career advancements of 16 officials of the Labour Department.

The DPC in its meeting held on August 21, 2026, considered the cases of eligible officials after due examination of their service records and other prescribed criteria.

Nazir Ahmad Najar, Mohammad Salim Sofi and Farooq Ahmad Dar, Labour Inspectors have been promoted as Labour Officers. Mohd Sharief, Supervisor has been promoted as Caretaker, while Vitan Malla, MTS has been promoted as Junior Assistant. Abdul Rashid Bhat, MTS has been promoted as Supervisor.

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Besides these functional promotions, 10 officials have been granted In-Situ Promotion (Non-Functional). These include Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (ALWO), Syed Tanwir Ahmad Shah (MTS), Nazir Ahmad Jagal (MTS), Sanjay Chib (MTS), Bashir Ahmad Wani (MTS), Roman Teji (Sweeper), Mohammad Iqbal (MTS), Chanchal Kumari (Senior Assistant), Mushtaq Ahmad Wani (Medical Assistant) and Shahnaz Parveen (Senior Assistant).

The Labour Commissioner congratulated all the promoted officials and said that timely career progression is an important component of employee welfare and contributes towards building a motivated, efficient and accountable workforce. He expressed confidence that the officials, while assuming their enhanced responsibilities will continue to discharge their duties with dedication, professionalism, integrity and a strong sense of public service, thereby contributing to the effective functioning of the Labour Department and better delivery of services to workers and the public.

The Department conveyed its best wishes to all the officials on their career advancement and wished them success in their respective responsibilities.