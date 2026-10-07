Dowry death, cruelty cases to get fast-track push

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: In a major move aimed at cutting delays in dowry death and matrimonial cruelty trials, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh directed all trial courts in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to accord priority to cases under Sections 304B and 498A IPC and Sections 80 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The directions have been issued through Circular No. 29 of 2026/RG, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s August 20, 2026 order in State of Uttar Pradesh Versus Ajmal Beg etc.

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The district courts have been asked to identify cases pending for more than three years, particularly those stuck at the stage of framing charges or recording evidence, and subject them to quarterly review and monitoring.

Trial courts have also been advised, as far as practicable, to secure the prompt appearance of accused after filing of the charge-sheet and consider framing charges preferably within 60 to 90 days. Courts have further been asked to begin recording evidence within a reasonable period and proceed, wherever possible, on a continuous or day-to-day basis under Section 309 CrPC/Section 346 BNSS.

The High Court has also directed courts to discourage unnecessary adjournments. Where defence counsel repeatedly remains absent without sufficient cause, courts may appoint Legal Aid Counsel or an Amicus Curiae to prevent unnecessary delay.

Immediately after framing charges, trial courts must prepare a witness calendar specifying dates for examination of material witnesses, service of summons and sequencing of evidence to ensure timely attendance and avoid repeated deferments.

The circular further permits courts, in appropriate matrimonial disputes not involving death, grievous physical violence or other serious offences, to explore mediation or counseling, without compromising legal rights or the seriousness of cognizable offences.

The directions have been circulated to all Principal District and Sessions Judges in J&K and Ladakh for necessary compliance.