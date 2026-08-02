Doval played pivotal role in transforming defence capabilities over past 12 yrs: Shah

NSA asks youth to dedicate themselves to national interest

PUNE, Aug 1:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday credited National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with playing a pivotal role in transforming India’s defence capabilities over the past 12 years, saying the country’s armed forces have undergone a major shift in both defensive and offensive strength.

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Addressing a programme after presenting the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 to NSA Doval here, Shah said the NSA has also played a great role in strengthening India’s foreign policy and has had a ‘role and advice’ in the background of every decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for national security.

He said India has embarked on the path of cultural nationalism envisioned by Tilak, and asserted that there would be no reversal from that course.

“In the last 12 years, the Narendra Modi government has transformed our armed forces’ security capabilities as well as their offensive capabilities, and Doval Saheb has made a pivotal contribution to this transformation,” Shah said.

The Union Minister said the first selection PM Modi made after assuming office in 2014 was to appoint Ajit Doval as NSA.

He said PM Modi took several major decisions to modernise the armed forces, bring structural transformations, fine-tune the use of technology and valour of Indian armed forces and strengthen their operational capabilities, and Doval played a key advisory role in these initiatives. Click here to watch video

“NSA Ajit Doval has played a great role in strengthening India’s foreign policy. In every decision of PM Modi for national security, Doval has had a ‘role and advice’ in the background,” Shah said.

He hailed Doval’s distinguished career in the Intelligence Bureau and national security, crediting him with laying a strong foundation for the Multi-Agency Centre, which today serves as the backbone of the country’s internal security.

Shah said much of Doval’s work can never be fully revealed because of the nature of intelligence operations.

Recalling his association with Doval during his tenure as Gujarat home minister, Shah said then chief minister Narendra Modi introduced him to Doval after serial bomb blasts rocked Gujarat in 2008.

“Based on his inputs, the Gujarat police not only investigated the Gujarat serial blasts but also solved 13 other bomb blast cases across the country. It was a major achievement,” Shah said.

He said that after retiring from government service in 2005, Doval continued to work on strengthening India’s internal and external security as president of the Vivekananda International Foundation.

“Between 2005 and 2014, he deliberated extensively on strengthening the country’s internal and external security. Those ideas remained confined to books until 2014. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and appointed him National Security Advisor, those ideas were translated into action,” Shah said.

The Union minister said that when the history of PM Modi’s tenure is written, a “golden chapter” would have to be reserved for Doval’s contribution to India’s national security architecture.

Hailing Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s seminal work “Gita Rahasya”, Shah urged the youth to read the Bhagavad Gita through Tilak’s perspective. “If the youth of the country read the Gita through the perspective of Tilak Maharaj, they will never commit mistakes in life,” Shah said.

He also exhorted the younger generation to read Tilak’s work, saying, “Tilak Maharaj’s writings will never go out of fashion. They are eternal and will continue to guide the nation.”

The Union minister said Tilak’s immortal slogan “Swarajya is my birthright, and I shall have it” gave a new direction to India’s freedom struggle and inspired generations of freedom fighters.

Shah said the slogan made people realise that self-rule was their right and not a favour from anyone.

He said Tilak’s life and teachings continue to inspire the country’s youth and remain relevant in nation-building.

“Tilak united people and connected them with the freedom movement through the public Ganesh festival. India is now moving firmly on the path of cultural nationalism laid down by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and no one can reverse that journey,” Shah added.

Describing Tilak as one of the foremost architects of India’s freedom movement, Shah said his ideas on nationalism, self-rule and social awakening continue to guide the nation.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday called upon the country's youth to dedicate themselves fully to national interest and rise above personal gains, urging them to make the most of the "window of opportunity" before India to build a stronger nation.

Addressing the gathering after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 here, Doval said today's youth may feel that freedom means doing whatever they want, but that is not the case.

"Today's youth should commit themselves completely and think that they will work only for the national interest. They should be willing to sacrifice small personal interests, and even if such considerations arise, they should ignore them," he said.

Doval said India was passing through a crucial phase in its history and should not allow the present opportunity to slip away.

"There is a window of opportunity in the history of our country. We cannot afford to lose it. Right now, our priority is to build the nation," he said.

Expressing confidence in India's future, the NSA said the country would succeed in its mission and create a new chapter in its history.

"I am confident that we will succeed in this endeavour and create a new history," Doval added.

He said the country was fortunate to have leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Shah.

Hailing Lokmanya Tilak, Doval said he was not only a freedom fighter, but also a social reformer and a philosopher.

Doval said when plague hit Pune and claimed the life of his 21-year-old son, Tilak did not leave the city but stayed back instead.

"The youth probably thinks that India was always like this. Youth probably thinks freedom is doing whatever it feels. But freedom was not merely that. Those who sacrificed their lives for freedom, those who struggled for it...Lokmanya Tilak.

"There was pain among people...they wanted to speak. Tilak gave them the strength to do so and instilled a new 'chetana' (consciousness) in them," he said.

Doval said these days people talk about their rights, but they do not know what pain it would cause to those who sacrificed everything for it if rights are misused.

Tilak did not just give a call that 'Swaraj is my birthright and I will take it', but he wanted every citizen to nurture the same mindset, he added.

Doval said it was Tilak's belief that until a sense of nationalism is instilled among the masses and people rise above their personal interests, nation-building, national development, and national security cannot be achieved.

"On strategy, people generally ask me what to do. (While formulating a strategy) we often face confusion as multiple paths emerge… a situation of confusion or illusion prevails. We call it VED analysis. VED stands for Vital, Essential and Desirable.

"We do VED analysis and assess what is vital, what is essential and what is desirable. If service to the nation is vital to us, if making the country powerful is vital, then all other things become secondary. Essential and desirable things too have their importance, but if they come in the way of national interest, we will not be able to go on that path as that would be detrimental to the nation," he said.

The National Security Advisor said that on this day of the death anniversary of Tilak, they should take a resolve to make a new and powerful India.

"India has not yet reached where it should be. We think we are independent and all our responsibilities are over. India still faces internal as well as external challenges.

Our progress is not such that everyone feels happy. Rather, India's progress is still dangerous for several people, several countries and elements, and we have to fight these elements," he said.

To make a powerful India, there is a need to erase the doubts and only work in the national interest, he asserted.

"If we go ahead unitedly, we will achieve the goal. Fortunately, today we have great leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitji and a conducive atmosphere, and we can make ourselves powerful," he said.

Doval praised Shah, saying he had the opportunity to work closely with the home minister. "I have experienced his dedication, commitment and resolve in serving the national interest. He has a clear vision and has never faced a situation of indecisiveness," he said.

The work done by Modi and Shah has benefited the country immensely, and "we will take the work ahead", he said.

Doval said he accepts the award named after Lokmanya Tilak with humility. (PTI)