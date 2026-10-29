'Doubt vital to creative process': Cate Blanchett  receives Praemium Imperiale award in Tokyo

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29: Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett hailed doubt as a vital element in the creative process of an artist as she was awarded Japan's prestigious Praemium Imperiale award at an event in Tokyo.

Ahead of the award ceremony on Wednesday, the "Elizabeth" star reflected on limitations of language and the importance of uncertainty.

"In an uncertain world riddled with unthinking certainty I believe doubt is vital to the creative process," Blanchett said.

"It's what starts the challenge, the questioning, the exploration. It allows conversation and connection. It allows change."

Presented by the Japan Art Association, the Praemium Imperiale recognizes lifetime achievement across five disciplines: painting, sculpture, architecture, music and theater/film, reported Variety.

Previous awardees include master directors like Federico Fellini, Akira Kurosawa, Jean-Luc Godard, Martin Scorsese and Ang Lee. Among actors, Judi Dench and Catherine Deneuve were recognised previously.

Japan's Princess Hitachi presented Blanchett with her medal at the Meiji Kinenkan in Tokyo's Moto-Akasaka district. Each laureate also receives a testimonial letter and an honorarium of 15 million yen (just under USD 100,000). This year's other recipients were American artist Jenny Holzer, British sculptor Andy Goldsworthy, American architect Daniel Libeskind and Swedish conductor Herbert Blomstedt, Variety added.

In her acceptance speech, 57-year-old Blanchett, a prestigious name in theatre and cinema, said her endeavour has always been in finding what cannot be expressed through language.

She said acting was "a profession that at its worst sinks into a quagmire of literalness but at its best can leave people speechless."

Her creative starting point, she said, is often the gap between what a character says and what they can't seem to convey with language.

"I always look for meaning, for opportunity in the spaces between what is said, in what is not said, in what people are trying to say, in what they wish they had said and in what they wish they had not," she said.

"The doubt that I will ever fully communicate is always with me. And as a woman that doubt is often interpreted as a lack of confidence. It is not. That doubt is my artistic starting point. It's what allows me to hear, it allows me to see, it allows me to sense."

Blanchett won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Martin Scorsese's "The Aviator" and the best actress Oscar for her role in Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine".

The Australian actor's other notable credits include Shekhar Kapoor's "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age", "Carol", "Tar", "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Ocean's 8". (PTI)