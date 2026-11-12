Double laning of Jourian-Pallanwala road to start in March 2027: DDC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: District Development Commissioner Minga Sherpa today said that the up-gradation of Jourian-Pallanwala Road has already been approved and the work would commence in March 2027, after land acquisition is completed.

The DDC was addressing a public gathering at the Block Diwas programme convened in Khour, today. He informed that the 18 KM road is set for double laning and directed the concerned officers to fill potholes in the meantime.

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He assured that the defence-land matters would be taken up with the Defence Estates Officer. On the demand for bunkers, he said the essential data has already been shared with the Ministry and work may be started soon.

He also took note of the staff requirements and the need for augmentation in the education, health and revenue departments. The infrastructure requirements of SDH Khour and GDC Khour were likewise noted.

Public issues related to the Kaleeth Firing Range were acknowledged by the DDC, who said the same would be taken up with the concerned authorities.

Emphasising that development of border areas is a priority for the Government, the DDC said many projects have been proposed for the further development of border villages under Vibrant Villages Programme-2.

During the public meeting, locals projected several issues, including those related to Revenue, Agriculture, Irrigation, Mining and Public Works departments.

Earlier, the DDC also visited the Chenab banks near Muthi Maira to review urgent flood protection measures. He also toured the area and inspected the development scenario in the subdivision.

Additional District Development Commissioner Sher Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishita Rathi, Sub Divisional Magistrate Satish Sharma, Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Assistant Commissioner Development and district officers of various departments attended the event.