DoPT flags widespread impact of SC ruling on OBC creamy layer, seeks clarity on implementation

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has flagged wide-ranging administrative and legal challenges in implementing a Supreme Court judgment on the criteria for determining the creamy layer status of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), warning that retrospective changes could affect past recruitments, existing officers' seniority and service allocation across government departments.

The department has approached the Supreme Court seeking clarification and directions on implementing its March 11, 2026, judgment, citing concerns over its implications for the OBC reservation policy, recruitment agencies and service allocation. It filed a miscellaneous application on August 24, before the expiry of the six-month period prescribed by the court.

The judgment directed the creation of supernumerary posts to accommodate the respondents and intervenors in the case within six months, in accordance with the principles laid down by the court.

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In examining the ruling's implications, the DoPT said its implementation could have a "widespread impact" on OBC reservation across the country and recruitment conducted by the union and state governments.

The department also raised concerns over the absence of a clear, demonstrable criterion, such as salary, for determining creamy layer status among OBC candidates whose parents work outside government service or constitutional posts. It said this could raise questions of compliance with Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law, and lead to further litigation.

The implications could extend to recruitments conducted by the union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and other agencies.

According to the department, candidates could seek retrospective service allocation, while past decisions involving OBC candidates denied non-creamy layer status on the basis of salary could come up for reassessment.

The DoPT has also highlighted the potential consequences for the seniority and gradation of officers already in service.

It said the respondents and intervenors could be granted seniority corresponding to their original selection years, potentially bypassing the regular promotion process, which takes into account performance appraisal, work experience and the availability of vacancies.

Such changes could result in officers receiving seniority without having acquired the experience required for positions corresponding to that seniority, the department observed.

Retrospective implementation could also necessitate service reallocation and cadre changes for officers who have been serving for more than a decade, potentially creating what the department described as an "unending process" of service allocation and cadre fixation.

The department further cautioned that changes to the exclusion criteria for OBC non-creamy layer (NCL) status could disadvantage candidates who had relied on existing government instructions and therefore had not approached the competent authorities for NCL certificates.

The issue has particular implications for candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2025, whose final results were declared on March 6, five days before the Supreme Court delivered its judgment. Service allocation for the examination had not been finalised when the ruling was pronounced.

The DoPT said service allocation, once completed, would be difficult to reverse, prompting it to seek the court's directions before proceeding further.

The department examined the implications across 14 years of civil services examinations and consulted stakeholders, including the UPSC, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The review also covered possible claims arising from earlier recruitment exercises, existing seniority arrangements and the potential impact on admissions to higher educational institutions where decisions had already attained finality.

The DoPT said the implications were not confined to direct recruitment through the civil services examination and could extend to other recruitment processes and institutions.

Despite the delay, the department maintained that it was ready to move ahead with the next stage of the recruitment process.

"The Department and all training institutes are fully prepared to allocate services expeditiously to CSE-2025 candidates and commence the Foundation Course at the earliest," it said.

It also clarified that the delay in starting the Foundation Course would have "no bearing on the seniority, gradation or other service conditions" of CSE-2025 candidates.

(UNI)