DoPT cleared over 23,000 promotions in last 12 years: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 23: A delegation of the Central Secretariat Group-C Employees' Association today thanked Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, for frequently interacting with them and receiving their inputs on service-related matters. During the interaction, Dr. Jitendra Singh referred to the Department of Personnel & Training/ DoPT's sustained efforts to address promotion-related issues and said that over 23,000 promotions have been cleared during the last 12 years. He said that timely career progression is important for keeping employees motivated and ensuring effective functioning of the administration.

Responding to the representatives, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government is keen to provide a work-friendly environment to employees so that they remain motivated and are able to discharge their responsibilities effectively. He said that while employees may have a range of demands, their genuine issues would be looked into through the appropriate mechanism. He also said that inputs received from employees on service and cadre-related matters are important and should continue to be brought before the concerned authorities.

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The interaction was with representatives of the Central Secretariat Group-C Employees' Association, representing more than 8,000 Group-C employees working across 135 Ministries, Departments and Organisations under the Central Secretariat. The delegation placed before the Minister a detailed set of concerns relating to service conditions and career progression of its members.

The representatives placed their inputs regarding cadre review and the existing cadre structure, seeking consideration of issues affecting promotional avenues and career progression. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that such genuine inputs would be considered through the appropriate institutional mechanism.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that regular interaction with employees and receiving their inputs provides an important channel for understanding genuine service-related concerns. He said that the Government's objective is to ensure that legitimate issues are considered while creating a conducive working environment in which employees can remain motivated and perform their responsibilities effectively.

The Minister's emphasis on employee motivation and timely career progression comes in the context of the Government's continuing efforts to address stagnation in Central Secretariat services. In an earlier interaction with employee bodies in March 2026, representatives had also appreciated the Government's cadre-management and promotion initiatives and thanked Dr. Jitendra Singh for his guidance and support.

The Government has, in recent years, undertaken large-scale promotion exercises across Central Secretariat services. In December 2025 that more than 8,000 promotions were affected on June 30, 2022 alone, while over 16,200 promotion orders had been issued between 2022 and 2024 across various grades.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that employee representatives should continue to provide their inputs on genuine service-related matters, including cadre-related issues and matters requiring cadre review, so that these can be examined through the appropriate institutional mechanism. He reiterated that the larger objective is to create a work-friendly environment that keeps employees motivated and strengthens the efficiency of administration.