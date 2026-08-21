DoP introduces special Rakhi envelopes at Head Post Office

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: To facilitate the safe, convenient and timely transmission of Rakhis to family members and loved ones across the country, the Department of Posts (DoP) today introduced special Rakhi Envelopes at the Jammu Tawi Head Post Office

The initiative is aimed at providing customers with a dedicated and reliable packaging option for sending Rakhis through the postal network, particularly during the festive period when the volume of Rakhi-related mail increases.

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Senior Postmaster, Jammu Tawi Head Post Office, Shravan Kumar Bhati, said that the special Rakhi Envelopes have been designed keeping in view the requirements of customers sending Rakhis by post.

The envelopes are water-resistant and tear-proof, providing added protection to the contents during handling and transit.

He said that the specially designed envelopes would also facilitate secure handling, faster sorting and timely delivery of Rakhis through the postal network. He further encouraged the public to make use of the facility and book their Rakhi consignments in advance to facilitate smooth processing and timely delivery during the festive season.

Customers can purchase the special envelopes from the booking counters of Jammu Tawi Head Post Office and avail themselves of the postal services for sending Rakhis to their loved ones.

The public has been invited to avail of the special Rakhi Envelope facility and use the trusted postal network of India to send Rakhis, greetings, love and blessings to their loved ones.