Doodhvale Farms raises USD 1 million from existing investor Atomic Capital

NEW DELHI, July 8: Doodhvale Farms, a direct-to-consumer dairy and daily-essentials company, on Wednesday said it has raised an additional USD 1 million from its existing lead investor, Atomic Capital Fund I.

The company said funds would be used for market expansion, deeper penetration in existing channels, product innovation, and investment in artificial intelligence and technology, including demand forecasting and route optimisation.

"The capital lets us reach more homes, widen our protein and essentials range, and use technology to make honest food more affordable," Doodhvale Farms co-founder and CEO Aman J Jain said in a statement.

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Apoorv Gautam, founder and managing partner of Atomic Capital Fund I, said the fund had backed Doodhvale Farms from an early stage and that the follow-on investment reflected its "deepening conviction" in the company.

He said the company demonstrated an ability to scale rapidly while maintaining strong unit economics, capital efficiency and contribution-level discipline.

Doodhvale Farms operates fresh delivery services across Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal and Meerut, and ships non-perishable products, such as ghee and cold-pressed oils, across India.

The company said its direct-to-consumer business nearly doubled over the past 12 months, driving overall revenue growth of 65 per cent. (PTI)