Don’t Trust Centre’s Verbal Promises, Seek Them In Writing: CM Omar To Ladakh Leaders

Pulwama, Sept 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday advised leaders from Ladakh and Kargil not to rely on verbal assurances from the Central Government, urging them to seek written and signed commitments before placing their trust in such promises.

“As a friend and elder brother, I would advise the leaders of Ladakh that they should not trust any promise made by the Central Government until it is given to them in writing and signed,” Omar said while speaking to reporters after a review meeting in Pulwama.

Referring to the Centre’s assurance regarding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said the people of J&K had also been given a verbal commitment that statehood would be restored after the elections.

Advertisement

“We were also victims of a verbal promise. We were told that statehood would be restored immediately after the elections. Nearly two years have passed, and that promise is nowhere to be seen,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged Ladakh and Kargil leaders to seek written assurances from the Centre, preferably in the form of an affidavit, before relying on such commitments.

He said Ladakh had its own set of issues, distinct from those of Jammu and Kashmir, but stressed that written assurances were important before placing trust in official commitments. (KNO)