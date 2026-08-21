Don’t take USA seriously as its influence is on decline: Mufti

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 20: The PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today said that the United States of America (USA) should not be taken seriously as its global political and economic influence is declining.

Reacting to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's visit to Srinagar, Mufti said, "This is not the first time that an ambassador has come to Jammu and Kashmir, especially from America."

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The PDP chief said that before 2019, foreign ambassadors visiting the region met people from different sections of society, including representatives of tourism, trade and travel, before returning with their own assessment.

"But after 2019, all these foreign dignitaries' tours are curated," she said, adding that they met the Chief Minister and visited tourist destinations before leaving.

Mufti also criticised the United States for its role in international conflicts, saying its interventions from Vietnam to Iran had caused destruction.

"We should not take America seriously. They are not our masters that things will move only after they say something," she said.

She said the United States was declining economically and politically because of its role in conflicts around the world.

Mufti agreed with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that the problems of Jammu and Kashmir could not be solved by America and would have to be addressed by New Delhi. However, she said Omar should speak about the concerns of the people of the region.

"I agree with Omar Abdullah that the problems of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be solved by America. New Delhi will have to solve them," she said.

The PDP chief alleged that people in Jammu and Kashmir were facing arrests, job dismissals, raids and property attachments, and described the situation as a "suffocating place."

"There is an environment in which it is difficult for people to breathe. Omar could have talked about this," she said.

Referring to a reported Army search operation in Karimabad, Pulwama, Mufti alleged that an Imam was beaten, his beard was shaved and youths were made to perform sit-ups during the operation.