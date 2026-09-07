‘Don’t Just Look For Mountains’: CM Omar Invites Global Filmmakers To Explore J&K’s Stories, Culture

Srinagar, Sep 7: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday invited filmmakers from across the world to look beyond Jammu and Kashmir's mountains and explore its stories, culture, artisans and musical traditions, saying the government was working to build a world-class filmmaking ecosystem in the Union Territory.

Addressing the inaugural edition of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, Omar said the festival, which has brought together filmmakers from more than 40 countries and is showcasing over 130 films, marked a new chapter in the long-standing romance between Jammu and Kashmir and the silver screen.

"To every filmmaker in this room today, I say, when you bring your camera to Jammu and Kashmir to create, do not just look for mountains. Seek out our stories, talk to our artisans, listen to our musicians, walk through our city lanes, and let our living culture infuse your narratives," Omar said.

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From 'Yaahoo' to Kashmir Ki Kali

Recalling the long association between Kashmir and Bollywood, the Chief Minister said the region had played a defining role in shaping the visual imagination of generations of Indian cinema-goers. "In the golden era of Indian cinema, to fall in love on screen meant falling in love in Kashmir," he said.

He recalled Shammi Kapoor's iconic "Yaahoo" sequence, Kashmir Ki Kali with Sharmila Tagore against Dal Lake, and films by Yash Chopra that developed a visual language around the region. "From the vivid greens of spring, the golden hues of autumn and the quiet white of winter, Kashmir could mirror the entire spectrum of human emotion," he said.

Abdullah also recalled more recent films including Mission Kashmir, Haider, Rockstar, Highway and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, saying filmmakers had increasingly used the region to tell more nuanced and complex stories instead of relying only on its scenic beauty.

'Cinema is More Than Landscapes'

Omar said the true appeal of Jammu and Kashmir could not be reduced to mountains, lakes and snow. "Because cinema is more than landscapes, cinema is culture, and the true beauty of Jammu and Kashmir lies in its soul, its culture and ethos, built on Kashmiriyat, warmth, hospitality and a rich artistic tradition," he said.

He described Jammu and Kashmir as a "land of storytellers," referring to its musical traditions, including the santoor and rabab, Sufi music, oral traditions, and traditional craftsmanship such as walnut wood carving and carpet weaving. He urged filmmakers to engage with these cultural traditions rather than treating the region simply as a scenic backdrop.

'Nostalgia Alone Cannot Build an Industry'

Moving from cinema's history to the government's plans for the future, the Chief Minister said the administration was conscious that nostalgia alone could not create a sustainable film industry.

"As an administration and as a society, we recognise that nostalgia alone cannot build an industry. To welcome the future of filmmaking, we must build a world-class ecosystem, and that is precisely what we are doing," he said.

He said the government's comprehensive film policy was aimed at transforming Jammu and Kashmir into one of the most filmmaker-friendly destinations, with a single-window mechanism to reduce bureaucratic delays, a dedicated online portal for permissions, and financial support to filmmakers based on shooting days and local expenditure.

Local Employment, Post-Production Facilities

CM Abdullah said the government wanted productions to employ local artists, technicians and crew members. "If your film features local talent or highlights the rich heritage of J&K, additional incentives are provided," he said.

He said the objective was to create a robust local workforce of cinematographers, line producers, sound engineers and actors so that filmmakers could find the necessary talent within J&K. The government was also planning investments in modern post-production facilities, equipment banks, film studios and film education institutions.

"We are building a robust local workforce of cinematographers, line producers, sound engineers and actors, so that we can arrive at the script and find everything else right here," he said.

'Festival Belongs to Young People Too'

Omar said the four-day festival was not only an opportunity for international filmmakers to showcase their work but also a platform for young people in J&K who aspire to enter cinema.

"Look at the young boys and girls in the audience. Passionate, creative, beautiful natives whose eyes are filled with dreams of writing, directing and acting. This festival belongs to them as much as it belongs to our distinguished international guests," he said.

He urged visiting filmmakers to carry the message of J&K's openness and hospitality back to their countries. "Tell your fellow filmmakers that Jammu and Kashmir is open, safe, vibrant, and eager to welcome your crews," he said.

The Chief Minister described cinema as a universal language capable of connecting people across borders. "Let us celebrate the magic of cinema. The universal language that knows no borders, requires no translation of the heart, and reminds us of our shared humanity," he said. (KNO)