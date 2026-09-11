‘Don’t Force Us To Stop Water Supply’: Casual Workers’ Forum Warns Govt

SRINAGAR, Sep 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Casual/Daily Wagers Forum (JKCDF) on Friday organised a peaceful protest at Sher-i-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, urging the government to address the long-pending issues of casual and daily-wage workers.

The protest led by J&K Casual/Daily Wagers Forum president Sajad Ahmed Parray, who said the demonstration is peaceful and aimed at reminding the government about the concerns and grievances of the workers.

“We want to once again remind the government that this is a peaceful protest. We want to tell the government not to force us to take the call of stopping the water supply,” Parray said.

Advertisement

He said the workers are being pushed towards taking a stronger step, while appealing to the government to intervene and resolve their issues.

“We are employees and our work is to serve the people. We appeal to the government not to force us to give a call for stopping the water supply. The day that happens, not even a single drop of water will flow here,” he said.

Parray said the forum would continue to raise the concerns of casual and daily-wage workers through peaceful and democratic means, urging the government to take the matter seriously and initiate steps to address their grievances. (KNO)