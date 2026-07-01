WASHINGTON, Jun 30: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor dismissed the row over the renaming of the Indo-Pacific Command, saying the "name on the letterhead" does not matter rather look at what America is actually doing.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit on Monday, Gor said India still conducts more military exercises with the US than any other country and has regular bilateral visits of defence officials.

Gor's remarks came in the wake of a row over dropping 'Indo' from the Indo-Pacific Command. Established in 1947, the US Pacific Command is among the oldest unified commands of the US that extends from the west coast of the US to India's western border.

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During US President Donald Trump's first term, the Pacific Command was renamed as Indo-Pacific Command, citing the growing importance of India in the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier, this month the US restored the original name of the unified command.

"I just want to mention something because a lot of individuals made hay over a name change. I don't care what name is on a letterhead, but look at what the United States is actually doing," Gor said.

"Yes, the name changed; we're still there. India still has more exercises with the United States than any other country by far. Every single month there's something happening, whether it's Indian troops coming here or whether it's US troops going into the region," the US envoy said.

He said in the next two weeks, a delegation of the Indian Navy will be visiting the US.

Gor also rejected suggestions that bilateral ties had weakened, Gor said the overall relationship remained on a strong footing.

"So to all those pundits that sit online and tweet and say, this relationship is in trouble, when you look at the facts of where this relationship stands, whether it's trade, whether it's defence, whether it's the people to people ties, the relationship is on strong footing," he said.

Gor said President Trump attached significant importance to ties with India and remained committed to expanding cooperation across trade, technology, defence and investment.

The US envoy to India recalled an incident when Trump decided to call Modi from Miami, where he was attending the Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts.

"It was a couple months ago... with the president at UFC in Miami and we're sitting backstage and he said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister'," Gor said.

"I said, 'Sir, it's 6:00 AM in the morning there (India).' "He said, 'He(Modi) will be up. He (Modi) is like me'," Gor said, recalling Trump's remarks.

Gor said by the time he managed to speak to a few people in New Delhi, Trump was already on the UFC stage and eventually the call with Modi was scheduled for the following day.

Gor said the incident showcased the nature of the relationship between Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

"The louder message of that story is when you're friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled," Gor said, adding that the president truly considers the Prime Minister a friend.

"His years with the Prime Minister go back to his first term. There's warm memories of India. And so that's an incredible benefit," he said.

"The United States wants to work hand in hand with India," Gor said, adding that the next two years would be critical in shaping bilateral ties for decades to come.

"These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead. So for everyone here who participates in this, think of this as a long-term project. This is not a one year or two year, but what we sow now will continue to sustain us decades ahead," Gor said. (PTI)