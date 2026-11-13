Domestic PV dispatches grow 12 pc in Oct, two-wheeler sales up 16 pc: SIAM

NEW DELHI, Nov 13: India's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rose 12.4 per cent year-on-year in October to an all-time high of 5.19 lakh units, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Dispatches were at 4.62 lakh units in the year-ago period.

"The passenger vehicle segment achieved its strongest-ever October performance, crossing the significant milestone of 5 lakh units in monthly sales," said SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon.

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Domestic two-wheeler dispatches rose 16.1 per cent to 25.78 lakh units during the month, as against 22.20 lakh units in October 2025. Domestic three-wheeler sales rose 25.7 per cent to 1.03 lakh units from 82,190 units.

Despite a high base in the year-ago period, domestic dispatches grew in double digits in October as automakers pushed more vehicles to dealerships ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali in the first week of November. (PTI)