Domestic air passenger traffic slips 4.80 pc to 1.20 crore in Jul: DGCA

MUMBAI, Aug 20: Domestic air passenger traffic slipped 4.80 per cent to 1.20 crore in July from 1.26 crore recorded in the year-ago month, with all major Indian airlines seeing a drop in the load factor, DGCA data released on Thursday showed.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-July 2026 increased to 984.03 lakh against 977.79 lakh a year ago, thereby registering an annual growth of 0.64 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Gurugram-based IndiGo carried 80.82 lakh passengers during the previous month against 89.20 lakh in June; Tata Sons-owned Air India group flew 28.75 lakh passengers during the reporting period compared to 32.22 lakh in June 2026, DGCA data showed.

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The total number of passengers transported by Akasa Air stood at 6.65 lakh in July against 8.61 lakh in June.

Passenger volumes at SpiceJet were seen at 1.87 lakh in the previous month against 2.63 lakh passengers in June, it said.

IndiGo raised its market share in the previous month to 67.4 per cent from 66.3 per cent, and Air India group market share also rose marginally to 24 per cent from 23.9 per cent in June.

Akasa and SpiceJet saw their market share falling to 5.5 per cent (from 6.4 per cent) and 1.6 per cent (from 1.9 per cent) in June, according to data.

In on-time performance, IndiGo had the highest percentage of its flights (91.2 per cent) departing and arriving on time, followed by Akasa Air (90.8 per cent) to and from 10 domestic airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cochin, Guwahati and Lucknow -- during the previous month, according to the aviation safety regulator. (PTI)