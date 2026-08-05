DOMA seeks restoration of pre-Aug 5, 2019 status in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Confederation of Dalits, OBCs, Minorities and Adivasis (DOMA), Jammu and Kashmir, today demanded restoration of the constitutional and administrative status that existed in the erstwhile state before August 5, 2019, asserting that such a step is necessary to safeguard the land, employment and identity rights of the region's permanent residents.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, DOMA State president R K Kalsotra said the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, was carried out without the consent of the people or the approval of the Legislative Assembly. He said the resolution recently passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly in support of restoring the pre-August 5, 2019 position reflected the aspirations of the people.

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The organization also reiterated its demand for restoration of full Statehood. DOMA leaders questioned why J&K could not regain its earlier status when proposals for greater legislative and financial powers were being discussed for other Union Territories.

The speakers alleged that the post-2019 administrative arrangement had led to erosion of rights, including delays in reservation in promotions for SC, ST and OBC employees and non-filling of backlog vacancies for reserved categories.

Senior leader Narinder Singh Khalsa highlighted the need to restore democratic rights, while Amir-ud-din Kasana urged the National Conference Government to fulfill its commitments regarding restoration of Article 35-A and full Statehood.

Several senior office-bearers and members of the organization were present at the press conference.