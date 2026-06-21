DOMA Confederation holds ‘Chintan Shivir’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: The Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minority & Adivasi (DOMA) organisations organised a one-day national Chintan Shivir here today on the theme ‘Save Constitution, Democracy and Fundamental Rights’.

A large number of delegates from various States and districts of J&K and Ladakh participated.

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Dr. Udit Raj, National chairman, DOMA Confederation, presided over the Shivir.

Delegates from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other States attended the Shivir.

R.K Kalsotra, State president, DOMA Confederation J&K, exhorted the cadre to remain united for saving the Constitution, Fundamental Rights and democracy.

Other delegates resolved to hold similar Chintan Shivirs in their respective States in coming months before the proposed National Rally at Delhi.

Prominent speakers included K. Maheshwar Raj, Dr. K. Karpuraiha, Ramakrishna K., Gagan Ananth, Babu Singh, Kiran Jit Gehri, Sunil Zode, Aatish Sansi, Sonam Stobdan, Mahavir Singh, Arif Irfan Ch., Dr. R.K Kaith, S. Narinder Singh Khalsa, Farooq Ahmed Khatana, Mohd. Shafi, Ch. Atta Mohd., Dr. Mushtaq, Gouri Shanker Suryavansi, L. Parcha and many others.