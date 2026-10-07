Dolphin Club raises swimming pool hygiene issue with DSO

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: Members of Dolphin Swimmers Club, under the presidency of Sanjeev Dogra, called upon the Divisional Sports Officer, Jammu, and submitted a representation seeking immediate measures to improve the condition of the swimming pool at MA Stadium.

The delegation highlighted that the pool water had become unclear and unhygienic, with algae accumulation, making it difficult for swimmers to use the facility safely and comfortably. The members sought immediate cleaning, proper filtration, regular maintenance and hygiene checks.

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The members pointed out that the swimming pool became operational this year after nearly eight years and said it was reported that the facility would remain operational throughout the year with a proper heating system.

They expressed concern that the pool currently lacks a heating facility and may not remain operational during winter. The delegation urged the authorities to ensure proper maintenance and year-round operation of the facility.

Divisional Sports Officer Jammu Bashir Ahmed said that as soon as the issue was brought to his notice, the matter was taken up immediately and necessary measures were initiated to clean the swimming pool. “We immediately took up the matter and got the swimming pool cleaned. The pool is now ready for functioning,” he said. The officer also assured that the possibility of providing a suitable heating system for the pool would be taken up with the higher authorities.