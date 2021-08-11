Dogri Sanstha releases ‘Duggar Da Swarg Bani’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: A Dogri book ‘Duggar Da Swarg Bani’ was released today by Dogri Sanstha in an on-line programme.

The book is a Dogri translation by Swatantrata Mehra of the original Hindi version of Omkar Padha’s ‘Kanchan ’. The book describes the beauty and geographical features of Bani town and the area around it. It also contains detailed description of local customs, traditions and some interesting tales associated with the local temples and shrines.

The writer of the original book in Hindi, Omkar Padha was the chief guest on the occasion and renowned Art historian, Dr Lalit Gupta, was the guest of honor. Dr Sandeep Dubey, Assistant Professor, Department of Dogri, University of Jammu spoke on the literary merits of the book.

Omkar Padha, while speaking in the function, said that he was motivated to write this book due to the unparallel beauty of this area, which has a tremendous tourist potential but has been ignored due to the Government apathy. He said that area of Bani-Sarthal can attract tourists from all over the country only if the road connectivity is upgraded and infrastructure is created. He further said that the Dogri translation of the book will make all Dogras aware of this fascinating area.

Dr Lalit Gupta stressed that there is an urgent need to showcase all places of Jammu region, which have tourism potential and which have been victim of lopsided Government policies so far. He said the book not only provides glimpses of the scenic area but motivates the reader to visit it.

Prof Lalit Magotra, President Dogri Sanstha, said that the released book fills in the gap in our knowledge about this beautiful part of our Jammu region. He said that the book not only provides geographical information but is also a rich source of knowledge about the local customs and history.

Dr Sandeep Dubey, in his comments on the book, cited many examples of impeccable translation skills of Mehra. The translator also shared some of her experiences which she had while translating the book.

The programme was anchored and conducted by Dr Chanchal Bhasin, Secretary Dogri Sanstha while Pawan Verma provided the required technical support for conduct of the programme.