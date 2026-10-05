Dogri poetry book ‘Sun Meri Dhiye’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Qalamkaar-The Writers' Group, here today, released a book on Dogri poetry 'Sun Meri Dhiye', authored by renowned Dogri writer Anuradha Attri.

DIG Shailendra Singh graced the function as chief guest while renowned Dogri writer Beena Gupta presided over the function.

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CO-DIPR Jammu, Rajinder Kumar Digra, writer Usha Moga and Kusum Dhar, president Jammu Unit of Mahila Kavya Manch and a noted writer attended the event as guests of honour.

Renowned Dogri writer Heena Mahajan, known for her acclaimed Dogri book 'Jammu Di Chidi' was special guest.

During the function, Dr. Anil Kumar presented a research paper, while Dr. Anil Verma presented a review of the book and highlighted its literary significance.

The event was also attended by Sahitya Akademi awardee P.L Parihar, Mohan Attri, Randhir Singh, Neha Verma, and other distinguished guests.

The welcome address was delivered by Mohan Singh Jamwal, stage proceedings were conducted by Divyanshi, while Sunita Kumari proposed the vote of thanks.