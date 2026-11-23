Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: A meeting of the Dogra Khatri Sabha, Jammu was held here today under the presidentship of Parmod Kapahi, president of the Sabha.

The meeting was attended by Jugal Gandotra (patron), Lal Chand Gandotra (vice president), Sanjay Pandoh (general secretary), Inder Jeet Sawhney (additional general secretary) and a large number of members of the community.

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Inder Jeet Sawhney presented the welcome address and Parmod Kapahi apprised the members of the history of the Sabha, which was established in 1892.

The Sabha announced that its annual function will be held on 28th March, 2027 at Kohli Farms, Jammu. Under its Sampark Abhiyan, the Sabha will also invite distinguished members of the community from outside Jammu to the function, and persons who have distinguished themselves will be honoured on the occasion.

A time-bound committee for procurement of land for the Sabha, comprising Advocate Amrit Sareen, D V Chopra, Vishal Kapahi, Lal Chand Gandotra and K R Suri, was also constituted on the occasion. It was also decided to submit a memorandum to the Administration of Jammu & Kashmir, requesting allotment of land to the Sabha by the Government.

A social media committee of Sanjay Pandoh, D V Chopra and Deepak Kapahi was formed to widen the reach of the Sabha. The house also decided to appoint Deepak Kapahi as secretary of the Sabha.

On the occasion, Vijay Kumar Kohli (DFO), Deepak Kohli, Rajay Pandoh and Ajay Pandoh joined the Sabha as new members.

Prominent among those present were Dharamvir Chopra, Deepak Handa, Vivek Gandotra, Rajeev Chopra, Rakesh Soni, K R Suri, Subash Bhasin, Naresh Gandotra, and others.