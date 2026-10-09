Dogra Degree College observes Daan Utsav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The NSS Unit of Dogra Degree College organised a visit to the Jammu Red Cross home as part of Daan Utsav 2026, promoting compassion, empathy and social responsibility among students.

During the visit, students donated clothes, books, stationery, educational materials, toys and other useful items for children in the 5-15 age group.

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The students also interacted with the children, making the initiative an experience of sharing, care and companionship beyond material giving.

Faculty members Amarpreet Kaur and Kamakshi Vaid accompanied the students and encouraged them to participate wholeheartedly. The visit provided students an opportunity to understand the importance of kindness and community service while spreading happiness among the children.