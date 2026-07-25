Dogra Degree College holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Dogra Degree College organized a Faculty Development Session on "Beyond Theory: A Simulation-Based Learning" to strengthen teaching practices through experiential learning while promoting the professional effectiveness and well-being of faculty members.

The session was conducted by Manish Raj Sharma, Director and Chief Training Analyst, MRS Training Services, who introduced participants to simulation-based and activity-oriented teaching methods. He also shared practical strategies for stress management, emotional resilience, and personality development to help educators balance their professional and personal responsibilities.

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During the programme, faculty members explored an alphabet-based framework highlighting self-care, positive thinking, self-awareness, goal setting, meaningful relationships, gratitude, appreciation of diverse perspectives, and resilience. The session emphasized adopting these practices to enhance workplace effectiveness and overall well-being.

Interactive activities formed the highlight of the programme. Introspection and retrospection exercises encouraged self-reflection and confidence building, while a grapevine communication exercise demonstrated the importance of clear and effective communication. An appreciation activity promoted teamwork, collaboration, and mutual respect among faculty members, encouraging creativity, critical thinking, and active participation.