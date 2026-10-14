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Home / Sports / Doda wins U-19 girls' badminton title

Doda wins U-19 girls' badminton title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent Kathua, Oct 13: Doda clinched the Under-19 girls' title at the Inter-District Division-Level Badminton Tournament, which concluded at Sports Stadium, Kathua. In the semifinals, Doda defeated Kishtwar by 2-0, while Udhampur beat Jammu by an identical margin...

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Daily Excelsior
04:19 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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A dignitary presenting trophy to the winning team.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Kathua, Oct 13: Doda clinched the Under-19 girls' title at the Inter-District Division-Level Badminton Tournament, which concluded at Sports Stadium, Kathua.

In the semifinals, Doda defeated Kishtwar by 2-0, while Udhampur beat Jammu by an identical margin to enter the final. In the title clash, Doda outplayed Udhampur by 2-1 to lift the winners' trophy, while Udhampur finished runners-up.

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District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO), Kathua, Sunil Kumar, presented the winners' and runners-up trophies to the respective teams. He congratulated the players on their performances and encouraged them to maintain discipline, work hard and strive for excellence in their sporting careers.

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