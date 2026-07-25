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Home / Videos / Doda: Landslide Blocks Thathri–Kilhotran Road, Commuters Stranded

Doda: Landslide Blocks Thathri–Kilhotran Road, Commuters Stranded

A massive landslide at Bhamoon Battis has blocked the Thathri–Kilhotran Road, leaving commuters stranded on both sides of the road. The administration has initiated efforts to restore traffic, but locals allege  delay in the road clearance work ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:03 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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A massive landslide at Bhamoon Battis has blocked the Thathri–Kilhotran Road, leaving commuters stranded on both sides of the road. The administration has initiated efforts to restore traffic, but locals allege  delay in the road clearance work

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