Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban Schools Closed For Today Due To Adverse Weather

Jammu, Aug 1: Authorities in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir have ordered the closure of all government and private schools for today (Saturday) following heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions, officials said.

The district administrations of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban issued separate orders directing the closure of educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and staff, they said.

In Kishtwar, the order cited "prevailing heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions across the district, along with slippery road conditions and the possibility of shooting stones, posing a risk to the safety and well-being of students and staff," according to an official order.

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Similar directives were issued in Doda and Ramban, where the district administrations also ordered the closure of schools as a precautionary measure.

However, authorities have directed all heads of institutions to ensure that academic activities continue through online classes using appropriate digital platforms.

"All Heads of Institutions shall ensure that online classes are conducted effectively through appropriate digital platforms so that the academic activities of students remain uninterrupted," the Chief Education Officer of Kishtwar stated in the order.

The move comes as parts of the Chenab Valley have been experiencing continuous rainfall, with weather warnings in place across the region. (KNS)