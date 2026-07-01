Doda: Flash Floods Hit Bhalesa; Thathri–Kilothran National Highway Closed

Heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods in several areas of Bhalesa in Doda, leading to the closure of the Thathri–Kilothran National Highway at multiple nallahs due to overflowing water and debris. The continuous rain has disrupted traffic and affected normal life in the region. Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from flood-prone areas and overflowing streams until weather conditions improve. Motorists are urged not to attempt crossing flooded stretches and to follow official advisories.

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