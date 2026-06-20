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Home / Videos / Doda: DIG DKR Holds Crime Review Meeting in Bhaderwah

Doda: DIG DKR Holds Crime Review Meeting in Bhaderwah

    Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sargun Shukla, on Saturday conducted his maiden introductory meeting with members of the general public and civil society organizations at Dak Bungalow Bhaderwah.The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of...

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Daily Excelsior
08:40 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sargun Shukla, on Saturday conducted his maiden introductory meeting with members of the general public and civil society organizations at Dak Bungalow Bhaderwah.The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartik Shrotrya, senior officers of the police department, and officials from the civil administration.

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