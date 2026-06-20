Doda: DIG DKR Holds Crime Review Meeting in Bhaderwah

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Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sargun Shukla, on Saturday conducted his maiden introductory meeting with members of the general public and civil society organizations at Dak Bungalow Bhaderwah.The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartik Shrotrya, senior officers of the police department, and officials from the civil administration.