Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Three Kashmir-based doctors have brought out a region-specific guidebook on diabetes, focusing on local dietary habits, food preferences and lifestyle patterns to help people prevent and manage the disease through practical, evidence-based measures.

Titled 'Diabetes Simplified for Kashmir', the book was released today on World Diabetes Day 2026 at an academic and awareness programme here.

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It seeks to translate medical knowledge into practical guidance by taking into account Kashmir's distinct food culture and everyday lifestyle.

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The book has been jointly authored by Dr Shahnawaz Mir, Associate Professor, Department of Endocrinology, Government Medical College Srinagar; Dr Nasir Shamas, Consultant Physician and Head of Unit at JLNM Hospital; and Prof M. Hayat Bhat, Head of the Department of Endocrinology, GMC Srinagar.

The publication examines the implications of local food preferences, cultural practices and lifestyle patterns for diabetes, offering recommendations on prevention and management tailored to the region.

Prof Abdul Hamid Zargar, former Director of SKIMS, who delivered the Lecture of Excellence at the programme, highlighted the evolving diabetes scenario in Kashmir, regional challenges and research contributions over the past three decades.

He stressed the need for locally relevant research and evidence-based interventions.

The book was formally released by a panel comprising Prof Ab Wahid, Prof Salim Khan, Prof Shariq Masoodi, Prof Nazir Mushtaq, Saleem Beigh and Prof A.R. Nasti.

The panel members underscored the importance of locally relevant publications in improving health literacy and making scientific knowledge accessible to the community.

The programme also highlighted dietary modification and physical activity as key components of diabetes prevention and control.

Emphasis was laid on high-fibre foods and low-glycaemic-index alternatives, with participants introduced to 'Sugar Cut Rice', an initiative by Aadil Jeelani exploring healthier food choices.

A walking guidebook, 'Five Miles', authored by Dr Nasir Shamas, was also distributed to encourage regular physical activity through walks along Kashmir's heritage routes.

The programme began with an introductory address by Prof M. Hayat Bhat and brought together doctors, researchers, dieticians, academics, writers, journalists and members of civil society.