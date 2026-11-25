Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 24: Despite Health Minister Sakeena Itoo's appeal to resident doctors to resume duties, the agitation over stipend disparity and pay parity continued today across J&K, with doctors at several Government medical colleges and district hospitals pressing for an immediate revision of stipends and a uniform pay structure.

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The protesting doctors say DNB residents at district hospitals receive Rs 48,000 per month, against Rs 64,000 paid to residents at Government medical colleges and Rs 85,000 to Rs 90,000 at SKIMS, despite performing comparable clinical duties.

The agitation has spread to several medical colleges and district hospitals, with resident doctors withdrawing from elective and non-emergency services while continuing to attend to emergency cases.

The protest is being coordinated by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) and Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs). It has entered its fifth day at GMC Srinagar and sixth day at GMC Jammu, while residents at GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla and GMC Doda, besides district hospitals in Kulgam, Sopore and Pulwama, have also joined the agitation.

At JLNM Hospital, residents said the disparity was particularly pronounced for DNB doctors, whose monthly stipend has remained unchanged at Rs 48,000 since the programme was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.

Dr Ravi, a General Medicine resident at JLNM Hospital, said doctors recruited through the same examination process were receiving substantially different stipends despite performing similar responsibilities.

He said district hospital residents provide round-the-clock services, run outpatient departments, attend to patients in wards and perform elective and emergency operations, just like their counterparts at medical colleges and other institutions.

Dr Yaser Fayaz of District Hospital Kulgam said residents there had joined the indefinite agitation from November 23. Elective services would remain suspended during the protest, while emergency services would continue, he said.

Resident doctors at SDH Sopore have also staged protests demanding equal remuneration and recognition.

At GMC Jammu, AIMSA Chief Advisors Dr Sanah and Dr Abhishek Mittal said the principal demand was an immediate enhancement of stipends for postgraduate and senior resident doctors, with parity with SKIMS Srinagar and AIIMS Jammu.

As part of the agitation, resident doctors in Jammu staged a silent demonstration, wearing white aprons, black bands and face masks to express solidarity and disappointment over the delay in addressing their demands.

AIMSA has sought the replacement of the existing Sixth Pay Commission structure for postgraduate residents with Seventh Pay Commission Level 10, along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

Other demands include an increase in the basic pay of senior residents to Rs 67,700, 20 per cent Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) for postgraduate and senior resident doctors, regular revision of DA and a uniform pay structure across all government medical colleges and SKIMS in Jammu and Kashmir.

AIMSA president J&K Dr Mohammad Momin Khan urged the Government to resolve the issue without further delay and expressed hope for a positive response to the doctors' demands.